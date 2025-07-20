Left Menu

Mobile Rummy or Misunderstanding: NCP Leader Manikrao Kokate in Controversy

NCP leader and Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate is embroiled in controversy after a video allegedly shows him playing rummy during a legislative session. While Kokate clarified he was merely skipping a game that popped up on his phone, the incident has drawn sharp criticism, protests, and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur/Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:51 IST
Mobile Rummy or Misunderstanding: NCP Leader Manikrao Kokate in Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

A video of NCP leader and Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate allegedly playing rummy on his phone during a legislative session has gone viral, igniting political controversy. Opposition parties accuse the government of insensitivity towards farmers, further intensifying the ongoing political friction.

Kokate defended himself, stating that the game appeared momentarily while he was trying to use YouTube to understand legislative business. The NCP faction faced criticism and protest, leading to confrontations between party workers and activists, with clashes breaking out in Latur.

Critics argue that the ruling faction's ties with the BJP, along with issues like farmer suicides, highlight governmental negligence. Meanwhile, Kokate's past controversies and legal troubles resurface, adding to the political chaos in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025