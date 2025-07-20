Mobile Rummy or Misunderstanding: NCP Leader Manikrao Kokate in Controversy

A video of NCP leader and Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate allegedly playing rummy on his phone during a legislative session has gone viral, igniting political controversy. Opposition parties accuse the government of insensitivity towards farmers, further intensifying the ongoing political friction.

Kokate defended himself, stating that the game appeared momentarily while he was trying to use YouTube to understand legislative business. The NCP faction faced criticism and protest, leading to confrontations between party workers and activists, with clashes breaking out in Latur.

Critics argue that the ruling faction's ties with the BJP, along with issues like farmer suicides, highlight governmental negligence. Meanwhile, Kokate's past controversies and legal troubles resurface, adding to the political chaos in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)