Left Menu

Manhattan Park Shooting: Off-Duty Officer Wounded in Robbery Attempt

An off-duty US Customs officer was shot in a robbery attempt in Manhattan's park, sustaining injuries to his face and arm. The officer returned fire as the attackers fled on a moped. The assault coincides with rising threats against agents involved in deportation enforcement under President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-07-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 01:46 IST
Manhattan Park Shooting: Off-Duty Officer Wounded in Robbery Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer was shot in Manhattan during a failed robbery attempt on Saturday. The officer is expected to survive the attack, which occurred while he was sitting in a park beneath the George Washington Bridge.

The assailant, riding on the back of a moped, shot the officer in the face and arm before fleeing. No arrests have been made, and police continue their investigation. A video released by Homeland Security suggests one suspect may have entered the country illegally, although NYPD has not confirmed this claim.

The shooting highlights increased attacks on law enforcement as federal deportation efforts intensify. In response to growing threats, ICE acting director Todd Lyons reaffirmed that agents could cover their faces for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025