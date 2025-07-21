Manhattan Park Shooting: Off-Duty Officer Wounded in Robbery Attempt

An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer was shot in Manhattan during a failed robbery attempt on Saturday. The officer is expected to survive the attack, which occurred while he was sitting in a park beneath the George Washington Bridge.

The assailant, riding on the back of a moped, shot the officer in the face and arm before fleeing. No arrests have been made, and police continue their investigation. A video released by Homeland Security suggests one suspect may have entered the country illegally, although NYPD has not confirmed this claim.

The shooting highlights increased attacks on law enforcement as federal deportation efforts intensify. In response to growing threats, ICE acting director Todd Lyons reaffirmed that agents could cover their faces for safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)