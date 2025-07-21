Justice for Balasore: Investigating Self-Immolation Death

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police is delving into the heart-wrenching case of a college student who tragically set herself on fire in Balasore. The 20-year-old's drastic action followed the dismissal of her sexual harassment complaint by an internal college committee, sparking widespread distress and demanding thorough investigation.

Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra revealed inconsistencies in the testimonies of witnesses involved. While the college executed an inquiry into her claims, the findings were not in her favor, leading to her desperate act. Despite initial actions by the college, the situation underscores a failure of institutional support and validation.

Mishra assured the public of an exhaustive investigation and highlighted that digital evidence is being scrutinized to untangle the truth. He emphasized the complexity of the case, noting ongoing efforts by multiple teams, including those from UGC and Odisha's higher education department, to ensure justice prevails.

