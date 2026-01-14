Justice Prevails: Thane Court Clears Accused After 12-Year Legal Battle

A significant legal decision unfolded in Thane as a court acquitted four men accused of attempted murder and rioting after nearly 12 years. The case collapsed due to the prosecution's failure to provide conclusive evidence, as revealed by Judge A.S. Bhagwat.

The incident dates back to July 1, 2014, when the victim, Ganesh Gupta, was attacked in Wagle Estate, Thane. Accusations stemmed from an alleged previous enmity. However, the prosecution could not substantiate the charges, which included attempted murder, rioting, and theft.

The defense team, led by Advocates Hemlata Deshmukh and Raj Dalvi, highlighted inconsistencies in the prosecution's case. The court found flaws in the initial statement of the complainant and noted potential political motivations behind the allegations. As a result, all charges under the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act were dropped.

