Unprecedented Aerial Assault on Ukraine

In an unparalleled overnight aerial assault, Russia launched 426 drones and 24 missiles against Ukraine, according to Ukrainian air force reports on Monday.

The Ukrainian authorities successfully neutralized or jammed 224 of these drones and missiles, showcasing their defensive capabilities in the face of increasing aggression.

Meanwhile, 203 drones vanished from radar screens, with electronic warfare likely jamming them, highlighting the ongoing tensions and strategic maneuvering in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)