Massive Aerial Assault: Russia Unleashes Drones and Missiles on Ukraine

Russia launched an unprecedented aerial assault on Ukraine, deploying 293 drones and 18 missiles. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 240 drones and seven missiles, showcasing their robust air defence capabilities. The attack, a significant escalation, was reported via the Telegram app by Ukrainian military sources.

Updated: 13-01-2026 13:20 IST
In an intense overnight assault, Russia launched 293 drones and 18 missiles targeting Ukraine, a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. The Ukrainian air force reported the attack on Tuesday, highlighting the scale of the military offensive.

Demonstrating robust defence systems, Ukrainian air defence units managed to intercept 240 of the incoming drones and seven missiles. The successful interception showcases the tactical resilience and technological capabilities of the Ukrainian forces in repelling such large-scale attacks.

The details of the assault and subsequent defence operations were disseminated through the Ukrainian air force's Telegram channel, providing real-time updates on the situation to the public and international observers.

