Left Menu

Family Feud Turns to Crime: The Disappearance of Ajay Kumar Dubey

In Bhadohi, a woman and her family are implicated in the suspected murder of her husband, Ajay Kumar Dubey, who vanished eight years ago after an alleged visit to his in-laws. The police have registered the case following a court directive, sparking a complex investigation into Ajay's mysterious disappearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:02 IST
Family Feud Turns to Crime: The Disappearance of Ajay Kumar Dubey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a suspected murder case in Bhadohi, police have charged a woman and several family members in connection with her husband's disappearance eight years ago. The spouse, Ajay Kumar Dubey, vanished after allegedly visiting his in-laws, sparking allegations of foul play.

The charges were filed following a directive by Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar Mishra. According to the police, the case has been filed under various sections of the IPC against the wife, Rekha Devi, and others. The couple reportedly had frequent disputes, particularly over visitors to their home.

An investigation is underway as police seek to uncover the details surrounding Ajay's vanishing. The FIR was lodged after Ajay's father filed a petition claiming his son was called by Rekha to visit her, prompting suspicions surrounding his disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025