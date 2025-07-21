Family Feud Turns to Crime: The Disappearance of Ajay Kumar Dubey

In a suspected murder case in Bhadohi, police have charged a woman and several family members in connection with her husband's disappearance eight years ago. The spouse, Ajay Kumar Dubey, vanished after allegedly visiting his in-laws, sparking allegations of foul play.

The charges were filed following a directive by Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashok Kumar Mishra. According to the police, the case has been filed under various sections of the IPC against the wife, Rekha Devi, and others. The couple reportedly had frequent disputes, particularly over visitors to their home.

An investigation is underway as police seek to uncover the details surrounding Ajay's vanishing. The FIR was lodged after Ajay's father filed a petition claiming his son was called by Rekha to visit her, prompting suspicions surrounding his disappearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)