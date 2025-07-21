Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Infamous Burglars in Multi-City Heist Crackdown

Two men, notorious for over two dozen burglary cases across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, have been arrested by Delhi Police. Akbar, known by several aliases, and Ramesh were apprehended, solving 16 cases, including significant heists in Old Rajinder Nagar and CR Park. Recovered stolen gold jewellery valued at Rs 12 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:34 IST
Delhi Police Nab Infamous Burglars in Multi-City Heist Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended two notorious burglars responsible for over two dozen theft cases spanning Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, officials announced Monday.

Akbar, also known as Firoz and Babu, and Ramesh, alias Kallu, were captured near Shivaji Park in Minto Road on July 18, resolved 16 burglary cases, including noted incidents in Old Rajinder Nagar and CR Park, Central DCP Nidhin Valsan reported.

Authorities recovered stolen gold jewellery valued at over Rs 12 lakh. The arrests follow investigations into a May 27 house burglary in Old Rajinder Nagar, leading to the realization of the duo's involvement in numerous other heists. A third accomplice, Monu, remains at large, with a manhunt underway.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025