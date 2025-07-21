Delhi Police Nab Infamous Burglars in Multi-City Heist Crackdown
Two men, notorious for over two dozen burglary cases across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, have been arrested by Delhi Police. Akbar, known by several aliases, and Ramesh were apprehended, solving 16 cases, including significant heists in Old Rajinder Nagar and CR Park. Recovered stolen gold jewellery valued at Rs 12 lakh.
Delhi Police have apprehended two notorious burglars responsible for over two dozen theft cases spanning Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, officials announced Monday.
Akbar, also known as Firoz and Babu, and Ramesh, alias Kallu, were captured near Shivaji Park in Minto Road on July 18, resolved 16 burglary cases, including noted incidents in Old Rajinder Nagar and CR Park, Central DCP Nidhin Valsan reported.
Authorities recovered stolen gold jewellery valued at over Rs 12 lakh. The arrests follow investigations into a May 27 house burglary in Old Rajinder Nagar, leading to the realization of the duo's involvement in numerous other heists. A third accomplice, Monu, remains at large, with a manhunt underway.
