Alleged Harasser Apprehended in Govindapura

Authorities in Govindapura have arrested Mohammed Maruf Sharif on charges of molesting and harassing a young woman. The arrest followed a police complaint lodged by the victim.

The incident reportedly took place in a public area when the woman was out purchasing rations. Sharif allegedly followed and misbehaved with her, prompting legal action.

Police swiftly traced and apprehended the suspect, with investigations continuing to uncover more details about the occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)