Alleged Harasser Apprehended in Govindapura

Mohammed Maruf Sharif has been arrested by Govindapura Police for allegedly molesting and harassing a young woman. The incident occurred when the victim went out to buy rations. Based on her complaint, the police traced and arrested Sharif. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:36 IST
Authorities in Govindapura have arrested Mohammed Maruf Sharif on charges of molesting and harassing a young woman. The arrest followed a police complaint lodged by the victim.

The incident reportedly took place in a public area when the woman was out purchasing rations. Sharif allegedly followed and misbehaved with her, prompting legal action.

Police swiftly traced and apprehended the suspect, with investigations continuing to uncover more details about the occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

