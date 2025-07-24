Arunachal Pradesh Legislature: 50 Years of Transformative Representation
Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Tesam Pongte highlighted the 50-year evolution of the state legislature, emphasizing its role in representing tribal communities, women, and youth. He spoke about the assembly's journey from a Provisional Legislative Assembly in 1975 to full statehood in 1987, advocating for inclusivity and collaboration.
- Country:
- India
At a national seminar celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Arunachal Pradesh state assembly, Speaker Tesam Pongte emphasized the legislative body's evolution as a voice for tribal communities, women, and the youth.
Pongte traced the assembly's transformation from a Provisional Legislative Assembly on August 15, 1975, to becoming a full-fledged state assembly with statehood in 1987. He highlighted its vital role in policymaking and safeguarding constitutional values.
The seminar, hosted in collaboration with the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies and the Rajiv Gandhi University, encouraged stakeholders to strive for a more inclusive Arunachal Pradesh, merging traditional wisdom and modern legislative practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Backs Viet Nam's Push for Offshore Wind with Policy Roadmap
Delhi Halts Vehicle Policy: CAQM Delays Fuel Ban on Old Cars
BRICS+ nations diverge sharply on AI governance, ethics and policy frameworks
Shaping the Future: Vice Chancellors' Conference on National Education Policy 2020
NBFCs Adapt as Education Loan Growth Slows Amid US Policy Changes