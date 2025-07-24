Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Legislature: 50 Years of Transformative Representation

Arunachal Pradesh Speaker Tesam Pongte highlighted the 50-year evolution of the state legislature, emphasizing its role in representing tribal communities, women, and youth. He spoke about the assembly's journey from a Provisional Legislative Assembly in 1975 to full statehood in 1987, advocating for inclusivity and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a national seminar celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Arunachal Pradesh state assembly, Speaker Tesam Pongte emphasized the legislative body's evolution as a voice for tribal communities, women, and the youth.

Pongte traced the assembly's transformation from a Provisional Legislative Assembly on August 15, 1975, to becoming a full-fledged state assembly with statehood in 1987. He highlighted its vital role in policymaking and safeguarding constitutional values.

The seminar, hosted in collaboration with the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies and the Rajiv Gandhi University, encouraged stakeholders to strive for a more inclusive Arunachal Pradesh, merging traditional wisdom and modern legislative practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

