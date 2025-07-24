Arunachal Pradesh Legislature: 50 Years of Transformative Representation

At a national seminar celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Arunachal Pradesh state assembly, Speaker Tesam Pongte emphasized the legislative body's evolution as a voice for tribal communities, women, and the youth.

Pongte traced the assembly's transformation from a Provisional Legislative Assembly on August 15, 1975, to becoming a full-fledged state assembly with statehood in 1987. He highlighted its vital role in policymaking and safeguarding constitutional values.

The seminar, hosted in collaboration with the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies and the Rajiv Gandhi University, encouraged stakeholders to strive for a more inclusive Arunachal Pradesh, merging traditional wisdom and modern legislative practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)