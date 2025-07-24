Left Menu

Tragic Accident: SUV Crashes into Handpump in Mirzapur

A speeding SUV in Mirzapur lost control and crashed into a roadside handpump, causing one fatality and injuring three. The incident took place near Jamui village and prompted a brief protest by locals. The driver fled the scene, and one of the injured was transferred to a trauma center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirzapur | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An SUV lost control in Mirzapur, smashing into a roadside handpump and resulting in one death and three injuries, authorities confirmed on Thursday. The crash occurred in Jamui village beside a railway overbridge.

According to Circle Officer Manjari Rao, the vehicle, a Mahindra Scorpio, was traveling from Jamui market to Chunar when the driver lost control, leading to the tragic accident at around 9 am.

Local villagers blocked the road to protest the incident, but police eventually managed to disperse the crowd. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Mangla Prasad Jaiswal, and one injured individual was sent to Varanasi's trauma center for further treatment.

