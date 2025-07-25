CJI B R Gavai Honors Legacy of Late Father with Memorial Tribute

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai honored his late father, R S Gavai, with a heartfelt tribute at a memorial in their native village of Darapur, located in Maharashtra's Amravati district. Joined by family members, the CJI paid floral tributes at the memorial site during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of the former governor of Kerala and Bihar.

Justice Gavai took an essential step in preserving his father's legacy by laying the foundation stone for a grand entrance gate, which will soon stand on the route to Darapur village. The entrance, named in honor of R S Gavai, affectionately called Dadasaheb Gavai, reflects the family's commitment to commemorating his contributions.

In addition to these tributes, the CJI's itinerary includes inaugurating a new court building in Daryapur. On Saturday, Chief Justice Gavai will also inaugurate the Late TR Gilda Memorial E-Library at the Amravati District and Sessions Court, further cementing the family's connection to the district's judicial and cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)