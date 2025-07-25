High Women Voter Turnout Marks Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls

In the first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand, a notable voter turnout of 68% was recorded, officials reported on Friday. Women voters significantly contributed with a 73% turnout compared to 63% from male voters. The voting took place peacefully across 49 development blocks in 12 districts.

The state election commission confirmed the turnout numbers, emphasizing the orderly conduct of the elections. Across the voting blocks, 17,829 candidates vied for over 6,000 positions within the gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats, and zila panchayats. The high participation rate marked a significant public engagement in the democratic process.

Anticipation is now building for the second phase of the panchayat elections, slated for July 28. Officials announced that the final results will be publicly disclosed on July 31, concluding this significant democratic event for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)