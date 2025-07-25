Left Menu

High Women Voter Turnout Marks Uttarakhand Panchayat Polls

Uttarakhand's first phase of the panchayat elections reported a 68% voter turnout with higher participation from women at 73%. Elections in 49 blocks across 12 districts were conducted smoothly with over 17,000 candidates contesting for various posts. The second phase is scheduled for July 28 with results on July 31.

Dehradun | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:07 IST
  • India

In the first phase of the three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand, a notable voter turnout of 68% was recorded, officials reported on Friday. Women voters significantly contributed with a 73% turnout compared to 63% from male voters. The voting took place peacefully across 49 development blocks in 12 districts.

The state election commission confirmed the turnout numbers, emphasizing the orderly conduct of the elections. Across the voting blocks, 17,829 candidates vied for over 6,000 positions within the gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats, and zila panchayats. The high participation rate marked a significant public engagement in the democratic process.

Anticipation is now building for the second phase of the panchayat elections, slated for July 28. Officials announced that the final results will be publicly disclosed on July 31, concluding this significant democratic event for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

