Mayawati Lauds Assurance on Constitutional Integrity

Mayawati, BSP chief, welcomed Law Minister Meghwal's assurance in Parliament against removing 'secularism' from the Constitution's Preamble. She commended the statement as protecting Dr. Ambedkar's vision of equality. Meghwal confirmed no plans exist to alter 'socialism' and 'secularism', emphasizing the government's commitment to constitutional integrity.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has praised Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's recent parliamentary statement, which ruled out any intent to remove 'secularism' from the Constitution's Preamble.

In a social media post, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh termed Meghwal's assurance as both 'appropriate and commendable,' describing it as a relief for those wary of changing the foundational text crafted by Dr. B R Ambedkar.

Mayawati stressed that Ambedkar designed the Constitution to ensure equal respect for all religions, a vision that remains vital today. According to Meghwal, while debates exist regarding the words 'socialism' and 'secularism,' the government has no plans to amend these terms without wide consensus.

Mayawati re-emphasized the Constitution's theme of 'unity in diversity,' which she says enhances India's global identity.

She welcomed the government's clarity on the issue and expressed hope that it would maintain its stance against external pressures.

