Punjab Police Cracks Down on Narco-Hawala Network in Major Drug Seizure

In a significant victory for law enforcement, Punjab Police successfully dismantled a narco-hawala network, arresting a key player in Ferozepur's drug smuggling activities. The operation resulted in the seizure of 15 kilograms of heroin.

Authorities revealed that, based on trustworthy intelligence, a covert mission was executed by the Ghall Khurd police station, leading to the arrest of drug smuggler Ramesh Kumar, also known as Mechi.

The Punjab Police's Director General, Gaurav Yadav, emphasized their commitment to disrupting drug operations and identifying the hawala channels that facilitate these illegal networks' financial transactions. Further investigations are ongoing to trace more links in the syndicate.

