Punjab Police Cracks Down on Narco-Hawala Network in Major Drug Seizure

A narco-hawala network was dismantled in Ferozepur, Punjab, with the arrest of Ramesh Kumar and the seizure of 15 kg of heroin. The operation conducted by Punjab Police aims to dismantle drug networks and uncover hawala channels crucial for financial management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant victory for law enforcement, Punjab Police successfully dismantled a narco-hawala network, arresting a key player in Ferozepur's drug smuggling activities. The operation resulted in the seizure of 15 kilograms of heroin.

Authorities revealed that, based on trustworthy intelligence, a covert mission was executed by the Ghall Khurd police station, leading to the arrest of drug smuggler Ramesh Kumar, also known as Mechi.

The Punjab Police's Director General, Gaurav Yadav, emphasized their commitment to disrupting drug operations and identifying the hawala channels that facilitate these illegal networks' financial transactions. Further investigations are ongoing to trace more links in the syndicate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

