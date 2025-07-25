Russia Tightens Grip on Internet: New Law Targets 'Extremist' Searches

In a move to tighten internet control, Russia's upper house of parliament swiftly passed a bill imposing fines on those seeking 'extremist' information online. The bill awaits President Vladimir Putin's signature.

The broad definition of extremist activity covers opposition factions like Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and the LGBT movement. Authorities have not clarified how they'll distinguish between deliberate violators and regular internet users.

This development follows a pattern of increased censorship and prosecution in Russia after its 2022 military actions in Ukraine. Many independent news outlets have been shut down or labeled as undesirable, fueling widespread use of VPN services despite government crackdown efforts.