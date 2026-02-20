Left Menu

Pathways to Equitable AI Access: Collaborative Models for Affordable Computing

India is exploring collaborative models involving the government, philanthropists, and private sector to make affordable computing resources accessible for all, as discussed at the AI Impact Summit. The initiative emphasizes equitable AI transformation, focusing on shared prosperity and overcoming access barriers to innovative computing solutions.

Updated: 20-02-2026 14:20 IST
Pathways to Equitable AI Access: Collaborative Models for Affordable Computing
The government of India is setting its sights on a collaborative model aimed at ensuring broader access to affordable computing capacities, Statistics Secretary Saurabh Garg announced at the AI Impact Summit. The initiative involves the government, philanthropists, and private sector working in tandem to prioritize equitable access to compute resources.

Garg highlighted the significant role philanthropic organizations will play, as they focus on guaranteeing AI benefits for everyone. The summit outlined six foundational pillars to guide the development of AI, with a particular emphasis on making GPU accelerators more accessible globally, not concentrated in a few regions.

The summit also discussed the widening skill gap in AI and proposed strategies like joint research and shared standards for responsible deployment. Alexandria Walden from Google emphasized the importance of engaging with stakeholders through a systematic approach in AI development.

