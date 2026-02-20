How High Speed Internet Is Transforming Jobs and Empowering Women in Turkey

When Turkey accelerated the rollout of high-speed fiber internet in the early 2010s, the goal was to modernize infrastructure and boost economic growth. What followed, however, was something deeper. Faster internet did not just improve connectivity. It reshaped the labor market, particularly for women.

A new study by researchers Banu Demir of Oxford University, Bilkent University and CEPR, and Arti Grover of the International Finance Corporation at the World Bank Group, shows that digital infrastructure can have powerful effects on employment and wages. Using detailed worker-level data from across Turkey, the study tracks what happened as fiber broadband expanded unevenly across provinces between 2012 and 2019.

The results suggest that laying fiber cables can be as important for job creation as building factories or highways.

Faster Internet, More Jobs

The expansion of fiber internet was rapid. Subscriber numbers rose sharply, and the network spread province by province. Because some areas received high-speed access earlier than others, researchers were able to compare labor market outcomes across regions over time.

They found that provinces with stronger fiber expansion experienced significant increases in formal employment. Average wages also rose. In simple terms, a better internet was linked to more jobs and better pay.

But the gains were not spread evenly across all types of work. The strongest effects were seen in occupations that can be done remotely, such as professional services, administration, education, and technical roles. Jobs that require physical presence, like construction or certain manual services, did not benefit in the same way.

This shows that digital connectivity mainly boosts sectors where the internet is a direct input into daily work.

A Turning Point for Women

One of the most important findings concerns gender. Turkey, like many countries, has long faced gaps between men and women in employment and wages. Women are less likely to participate in the labor market and often earn less than men.

The study finds that high-speed internet helped narrow some of these gaps. As fiber coverage expanded, the share of women working in teleworkable occupations increased significantly. In regions with better connectivity, women were more likely to move into jobs that allowed remote work.

This shift was not accidental. The data show that women actively changed occupations, moving from roles that required on-site presence to those that could be performed from home.

Remote work can reduce commuting time and offer more flexible schedules. For many women who balance paid work with family responsibilities, this flexibility makes employment more accessible. High-speed internet effectively expanded the range of jobs women could realistically pursue.

Not All Gains Are Equal

While both low-skilled and high-skilled women moved into teleworkable jobs, the benefits differed.

High-skilled women, especially in professional and technical occupations, experienced clear wage gains. They were able to move within teleworkable roles and access better paying positions as digital connectivity improved.

Low-skilled women also gained employment opportunities in remote compatible jobs. However, their wage growth was more limited. In some cases, the move to teleworkable work increased access to jobs without significantly raising earnings.

This suggests that digital infrastructure creates opportunity, but skills still matter in determining who captures the largest financial gains.

Why Digital Beats Roads

To understand whether digital infrastructure is unique, the researchers also looked at earlier road investments in Turkey. Better roads reduced travel times and improved market access. However, their effects on women’s employment were mixed.

While improved roads sometimes increased female employment in certain areas, they also intensified competition between districts. As commuting became easier, workers could travel farther for jobs, which sometimes reduced opportunities in their home districts.

Digital infrastructure works differently. Instead of helping people travel to work, it allows work to travel to people. By reducing the need for physical movement, high-speed internet can expand job options without increasing spatial competition in the same way.

The study concludes that digital connectivity has a clearer and more consistent impact on narrowing gender gaps in local labor markets than traditional transport projects.

A Lesson for Emerging Economies

The message is straightforward. Investing in broadband is not only about faster streaming or online shopping. It can create jobs, raise wages and expand opportunities, especially for women.

However, infrastructure alone is not enough. To fully benefit, countries need to invest in digital skills training, update labor regulations to support flexible work and ensure strong data protection.

Turkey’s experience shows that fiber cables laid beneath the ground can quietly transform how people work above it. In an increasingly digital world, internet infrastructure is becoming one of the most powerful tools for inclusive economic growth.