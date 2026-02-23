Left Menu

The High Cost of Putin's Tax Reforms: Small Businesses Struggle in Russia

Denis Maksimov's bakery in Moscow gained fame after he pleaded with Putin about heavy tax reforms impacting small businesses. Despite the brief attention, drastic tax changes continue to burden entrepreneurs, causing closures. Business owners like Darya Demchenko face rising costs and falling demand without government support, fearing bankruptcy and market exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:14 IST
The High Cost of Putin's Tax Reforms: Small Businesses Struggle in Russia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Denis Maksimov, a bakery owner in suburban Moscow, rose to prominence after addressing Russian President Vladimir Putin on his annual call-in show. Maksimov's plea highlighted the severe impact heavy tax reforms are having on small businesses, including his own Mashenka bakery.

The economic strain on Russia is evident as oil revenues fall and the budget deficit grows, prompting the Kremlin to place financial pressure on small companies. Maksimov's request to reconsider tax thresholds and VAT rates for small businesses is shared by numerous entrepreneurs across the country who are facing increased operational costs and diminishing revenues.

Business owners like Darya Demchenko, who runs beauty salons, report skyrocketing expenses and declining customer demand, driving some to shutter their businesses entirely. Despite Maksimov's brief success in gaining publicity, the outlook remains grim for many, with predictions suggesting a wave of bankruptcies and withdrawals from the market.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implications and Next Steps

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Halts IEEPA Tariff Collections: Implicati...

 Global
2
Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

Jharkhand Civic Polls Witness Enthusiastic Turnout Amid Tight Security

 India
3
Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

Sabarimala Controversy Sparks Intense Debate in Kerala Assembly

 India
4
Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

Underdogs vs. Titans: J&K's Ranji Trophy Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026