Accused in receptionist assault case arrested in earlier case of stabbing watchman

Gokul Jha, arrested for assaulting a woman hospital receptionist, has been taken into custody afresh in an older case where he is accused of attacking the security guard of a building in Kalyan, Thane police said on Friday.

The alleged incident, which had taken place in May 2025, came to light during the ongoing investigation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende.

Also, a fresh case was registered against him for unruly conduct while being produced in the court. Jha was first arrested on Tuesday when a viral video showed him kicking the Marathi receptionist at a paediatric hospital in Kalyan on Monday evening and dragging her by her hair after she refused to allow him to walk into the doctor's chamber without an appointment. Another video which surfaced later showed that the receptionist had hit Jha's sister-in-law before he attacked her. The video led to outrage. It came amid a row over the use of Hindi in Maharashtra and a few incidents of migrants being assaulted or threatened for refusing to speak in Marathi.

During Jha's questioning, police found that he had a case registered against him at Manpada police station in the district for allegedly assaulting Pintya David, the security guard of a housing society, with a sharp weapon on May 16 in Adivali Dhokli area of Ambernath. Jha and three others who were loitering on the building's premises allegedly summoned David and asked who the local "bhai" (gangster) was. When David replied that he did not know, Jha allegedly beat him up and stabbed him before fleeing. While the court remanded him in judicial custody on Friday after his police remand in the receptionist attack case ended, police arrested him in this case afresh, DCP Zende said.

Additionally, a new case was registered against him for `obstructing government servants' after he allegedly misbehaved while being taken to court and refused to wear the burqa provided by the police for security besides threatening journalists outside the court premises, the DCP said.

The accused also has criminal record at Vitthalwadi and Kolsewadi police stations in the district.

