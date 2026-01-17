Reviving Forgotten Heroes: Veer Vithalbhai Patel's Legacy
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh emphasizes the importance of history in preserving democracy. At the World Book Fair, a symposium celebrated Veer Vithalbhai Patel’s legacy as a freedom fighter and legislative pioneer. The event highlighted his crucial role during India's decisive freedom movement phase.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has issued a clarion call, stressing the vital role of history in safeguarding democracy and upholding a society's moral compass. Speaking at a symposium during the World Book Fair held at Bharat Mandapam, Singh highlighted the dangers of forgetting historical roots.
Centred around the newly released coffee table book, ''Shri Veer Vithal Bhai Ki Gaurav Gatha: Ek Shatabdi Yatra,'' the symposium, organized by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, delved into the less known yet pivotal contributions of freedom fighter Veer Vithalbhai Patel. Singh praised the revival of a critical chapter of India's freedom struggle through this publication.
During his address, Singh and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta underscored how Patel's leadership and legislative efforts, including over 220 amendments and his tenure as the first Indian President of the Legislative Council, laid the institutional foundations for Indian parliamentary democracy. Patel's guidance to leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Subhas Chandra Bose further solidified his status as a key architect of India's independence.
