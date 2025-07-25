Left Menu

UP: 14-year-old kanwar killed, other injured as tractor-trolley runs over them in Budaun

The boy died on the spot while others were injured, Circle Officer Devendra Singh said.After the accident, Ankits group beat up the driver of the other tractor-trolley, Lalla Babu and set it ablaze. The group also blocked the road.During the clash between the two groups some were injured, the officer said.Singh said a police team reached the spot and restored the blocked road after pacifying the crowd.

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:54 IST
UP: 14-year-old kanwar killed, other injured as tractor-trolley runs over them in Budaun
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old kanwariya died while several others were injured after a tractor-trolley ran over them on Friday afternoon, while the group of kanwars was resting beside their vehicle here, police said.

The accident occurred in the Ujhani area around 3 pm when Ankit, from Bareilly district, was resting on the roadside beside their tractor-trolley after taking water from Kachla Ghat with his group.

Another group of kanwariyas in their tractor-trolley ran over Ankit and his group who were resting beside their vehicle. The boy died on the spot while others were injured, Circle Officer Devendra Singh said.

After the accident, Ankit's group beat up the driver of the other tractor-trolley, Lalla Babu and set it ablaze. The group also blocked the road.

During the clash between the two groups some were injured, the officer said.

Singh said a police team reached the spot and restored the blocked road after pacifying the crowd. A fire briagde also reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The accused driver has been detained, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025