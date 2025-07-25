Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:28 IST
Thee Indian naval ships arrive in Vietnam as part of operational deployment to South East Asia
  • India

Three Indian naval ships -- Delhi, Shakti and Kiltan -- have arrived at Vietnamese port as part of the Navy's ongoing operational deployment to South East Asia, officials said on Friday.

This visit will mark "another milestone" in strengthening India-Vietnam strategic partnership and advancing a rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific, they said.

Part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet, the ships, under the Command of Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, arrived at Tien Sa Port, Da Nang on July 24.

This deployment aligns with India's vision of MAHASAGAR and underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to being a preferred partner, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The ships were accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Vietnam People's Navy (VPN), and People's Committee of Vietnam reflecting the warmth and growing India-Vietnam bilateral relationship.

During the visit, R Adm Menon will hold bilateral meetings with senior officials of Military Region 5, Vietnam People's Army, Da Nang People's Committee and Naval Region 3 Vietnam People's Navy, it said.

These engagements will offer a valuable platform for exchanging perspectives on maritime cooperation, regional security challenges, and enhancing defence collaboration particularly in the naval domain.

"Personnel from both navies will take part in a broad spectrum of professional interactions, including operational planning discussions and onboard briefings, aimed at strengthening interoperability and mutual understanding. Additionally, the visit will feature several community and cultural outreach activities, friendly sports fixtures and guided ship tours," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

