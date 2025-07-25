Landlord rams car into tenant over dispute about refund of deposit

A landlord has been arrested here after he allegedly rammed his car into a former tenant following a dispute over deposit refund, leaving the latter severely injured, a police official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Anil Chavan.

Syed Ali, the victim, had rented Chavan's room in Bainganwadi by paying a deposit of Rs 6 lakh. When he vacated the room, Chavan allegedly returned him only Rs 4.5 lakh, said an official of Deonar police.

He failed to pay the balance amount despite repeated reminders, Ali told police.

When Ali met him on July 21 to resolve the matter, they had an altercation, and Chavan allegedly ran his car over Ali, causing him serious injuries.

Chavan was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Ali was undergoing treatment and investigation is underway, the official added.

