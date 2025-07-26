India issues advisory for citizens in Cambodia amidst border clashes

India on Saturday advised its citizens in Cambodia to avoid travelling to border areas as the clash between Thailand and Cambodia over a disputed border entered its third day.

The flare-up, which began on Thursday, has killed at least 32 people -- 19 in Thailand and 13 in Cambodia -- according to reports. "In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid travelling to the border areas," the Indian embassy here said in an X post.

It also urged Indian citizens to contact the mission in case of any emergency at +855 92881676 or email cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in.

On Friday, India issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Thailand, asking them to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces of the country.

