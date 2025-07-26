Left Menu

NIA chargesheets ISIS-linked key accused involved in radicalising Muslim youths in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:09 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted a key accused linked to terror outfit ISIS for alleged involvement in radicalising Muslim youth in Tamil Nadu, officials said on Saturday.

A Alfasith, hailing from Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu, has been named as an accused in a charge sheet filed before a NIA special court, Poonamalle (TN), they said.

Alfasith was closely associated with radicalised Islamists and die-hard supporters of ISIS, including Mohemmed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, who were involved in several terror-related cases in Tamil Nadu, the probe agency alleged in a statement.

The NIA, during investigation, found sufficient evidence establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys, it said.

They had created several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, such as ''Islamic State'' and ''Black Flag Soldiers,'' to promote unlawful activities threatening the unity, security, and communal harmony of the country, the NIA said.

Their agenda was to spread ISIS ideology and radicalise the vulnerable youth, it said.

Investigations further revealed that Alfasith followed the activities of the global terrorist group ISIS, and had downloaded incriminating videos and documents from the ISIS-operated Telegram Channel 'nashida33' (''Al Wala Val Baro''), the probe agency said.

