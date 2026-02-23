Left Menu

Overhaul of Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll: 70 Lakh Names Removed

Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer, Archana Patnaik, announced the release of the final electoral roll, revealing a significant reduction of over 70 lakh voter names. The updated list now documents 5.67 crore voters. Notably, 7.40 lakh young voters aged 18-19 have been newly registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:21 IST
Overhaul of Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll: 70 Lakh Names Removed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik unveiled the final electoral roll, revealing that over 70 lakh names of voters had been struck off under several categories. As a result, the state now records a reduced electorate of 5.67 crore voters.

Addressing a press conference, Patnaik explained that prior to the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise, the state's voter count was at 6.41 crore. She highlighted the massive effort put into updating the list to ensure its accuracy and relevance.

Furthermore, the roll now includes 7.40 lakh fresh voters in the 18-19 age group, reflecting the inclusion of young voices in the democratic process. Patnaik assured that continuous updates to the electoral roll will be carried out promptly.

TRENDING

1
IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

IDFC First Bank Fraud Scandal: Systemic Safeguards Affirmed by RBI

 India
2
European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

European Solidarity Faces Hurdles Amid War Anniversary

 Belgium
3
Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

Amazon Unveils Second Largest Asian Office in Karnataka

 Global
4
Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Maharashtra Case

Court Grants Bail in High-Profile Maharashtra Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026