Overhaul of Tamil Nadu Electoral Roll: 70 Lakh Names Removed

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik unveiled the final electoral roll, revealing that over 70 lakh names of voters had been struck off under several categories. As a result, the state now records a reduced electorate of 5.67 crore voters.

Addressing a press conference, Patnaik explained that prior to the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise, the state's voter count was at 6.41 crore. She highlighted the massive effort put into updating the list to ensure its accuracy and relevance.

Furthermore, the roll now includes 7.40 lakh fresh voters in the 18-19 age group, reflecting the inclusion of young voices in the democratic process. Patnaik assured that continuous updates to the electoral roll will be carried out promptly.