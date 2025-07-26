Delhi Court Acquits Six Accused in 2020 Riots Amidst Prosecution Lapses
A Delhi court cleared six individuals of charges related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, citing the prosecution's failure to substantiate its case. The judgment pointed to serious discrepancies and inadequate evidence, including unreliable witness conduct, undermining the prosecution's arguments.
- Country:
- India
In a critical verdict, a Delhi court has acquitted six people accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case, highlighting major lapses in the prosecution's case. The court's decision underscores the serious discrepancies that surfaced during the trial and the failure to establish the accused's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh delivered the judgment, indicating that the prosecution's narrative was laden with contradictions, including inconsistencies in identifying the accused. Notably, a police witness's testimony was doubted due to questionable conduct, such as tampering with photographic evidence.
The court criticized the prosecution's reliance on unreliable testimonies and insufficient public witness support, rendering the rioting, vandalism, and robbery charges untenable. The judgment effectively clears Rajendar Jha, Tejveer Chaudhary, Rajesh Jha, Govind Singh Manral, Peetamber Jha, and Devendar Kumar of all allegations linked to the violent unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
