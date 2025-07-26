India Reinforces Stance Against Patent Evergreening Amid Global Trade Talks
India, under Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, strengthens its position against the evergreening of patents, ensuring robust IPR chapters in trade deals with the UK and EFTA. Despite pressure from multinational firms, India upholds its patent laws to prevent unjustified extensions of monopolies by pharmaceutical companies.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, has reinforced the nation's firm stance against the evergreening of patents, a method used by some companies to extend their monopolies unjustly. Even with pressure from multinational pharmaceutical firms, India maintains robust intellectual property rights (IPR) chapters in its trade agreements with the UK and the EFTA.
Section 3(d) and Section 3(b) of the Indian Patents Act, 1970, continues to protect public interest by restricting patents on known drugs unless they show significant efficacy improvements. Despite calls for amendments, these laws remain integral, demonstrating India's resolve to prevent unwarranted patent extensions.
Minister Goyal signaled India's growing influence in IPR, particularly in agreements with developed nations like Switzerland and the UK. Additionally, India and the UK are exploring collaborations in the critical minerals sector, responding to recent international shifts in supply chain dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
