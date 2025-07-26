Empowering Justice: Reforms in J&K for Defence and Tribal Communities

In a bid to advance timely justice in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called attention to the need for immediate and equitable legal processes for defence personnel, tribals, and vulnerable groups. Sinha made these remarks at a north zone regional conference focused on bolstering constitutional justice.

Highlighting recent advancements, Sinha discussed initiatives like the Lieutenant Governor's Sainik Sahayta Kendra and structural reforms aimed at fostering social and economic justice. Key central legislations now protect tribal communities, with guarantees for free legal aid as part of the administration's commitment.

The event also saw the introduction of several initiatives, including the NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025, designed to provide dedicated legal services for defence personnel and ex-servicemen. Further, legal clinics and assistance centers were launched to ensure comprehensive support across regions.

