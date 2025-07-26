Empowering Justice: Reforms in J&K for Defence and Tribal Communities
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized the importance of timely justice for defence personnel, tribals, and weaker sections in Jammu and Kashmir. During a regional conference, he highlighted initiatives for improving legal aid access and structural reforms ensuring social and economic justice. Key programs and legal support systems were also unveiled.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to advance timely justice in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called attention to the need for immediate and equitable legal processes for defence personnel, tribals, and vulnerable groups. Sinha made these remarks at a north zone regional conference focused on bolstering constitutional justice.
Highlighting recent advancements, Sinha discussed initiatives like the Lieutenant Governor's Sainik Sahayta Kendra and structural reforms aimed at fostering social and economic justice. Key central legislations now protect tribal communities, with guarantees for free legal aid as part of the administration's commitment.
The event also saw the introduction of several initiatives, including the NALSA Veer Parivar Sahayata Yojana 2025, designed to provide dedicated legal services for defence personnel and ex-servicemen. Further, legal clinics and assistance centers were launched to ensure comprehensive support across regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EIB Group Advances Workplace Culture with Reforms, Feedback and Staff Focus
Urgent Reforms Needed in the Indian Legal System: CJI Gavai
CJI Gavai Urges Legal Reforms at Nalsar Convocation
Debate Over School Timing Reforms in Kerala Sparks Tension
Health Sector Challenges: Education Reforms and Funding Controversies