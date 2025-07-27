Amidst mounting tension in the ongoing conflict, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Saturday the seizure of two additional villages in eastern Ukraine. This includes Zelenyi Hai in the Donetsk region and Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk, a region that Moscow acknowledges as a new front in its strategic advance westward.

However, the Ukrainian side has yet to confirm the reported capture of these settlements, although it has acknowledged intensive combat activities in these areas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy underscored Pokrovsk as a critical logistics hub currently under heavy attack, while celebrating successful maneuvers in the northern Sumy region.

The military developments are unfolding as Russia and Ukraine partake in diplomatic dialogues in Turkey to address the prolonged conflict. Despite limited accomplishments in prisoner exchanges, both nations have not announced ceasefires or plans for direct leadership meetings.