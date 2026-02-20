Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Data Revolution: Fighting Encephalitis and Reducing Dropouts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the role of data-driven policymaking in tackling diseases like encephalitis and reducing school dropout rates. By transitioning from reactive to predictive governance, the state improved public health and education outcomes through data collection, analysis, and targeted interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, underscored the transformative role of data-driven policymaking in the state's battle against encephalitis and in enhancing education retention rates. Speaking at the Assembly, he noted the difficulties posed by inaccurate data in prior administrations, which hindered effective planning and strategy.

Adityanath emphasized the state's shift from a reactive governance model to a predictive and proactive one, aimed at long-term solutions. Establishing a strong State Data Authority to act as the 'supreme regulator of data architecture' is part of this initiative, ensuring systematic data collection, integration, and analysis.

The efforts have led to significant improvements, with encephalitis deaths dropping to zero by addressing root causes like inadequate water sanitation. School dropout rates have also dramatically reduced by ensuring basic facilities. The government continues to enhance educational support, providing essentials through direct bank transfers, extending benefits to all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

