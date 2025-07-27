Controversy Over Ramcharitmanas Recitation in Police Training
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is demanding action against a senior police official for suggesting that recruits read the Ramcharitmanas to overcome homesickness, arguing it violates the secular principles of the Constitution. The official clarified participation is voluntary, but the CPI(M) insists it's part of a larger communal agenda.
India
- India
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for action against a senior police official who suggested trainee officers read the Ramcharitmanas to cope with homesickness. The CPI(M) claims this directive undermines the secular values set forth in the Constitution.
Additional Director General of Police (training) Raja Babu Singh advised the trainees to recite the epic poem chronicling Lord Ram's life, following multiple requests to transfer recruitments closer to their homes. However, another official assured that participation in the recitation is not mandatory.
CPI (M) state secretary Jaswinder Singh expressed concerns on Saturday, emphasizing that the Constitution guarantees secularism and equal rights for all citizens. He accused state officials of pushing a communal agenda aligned with the BJP and RSS, urging the Director General of Police to intervene against the alleged conspiracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
