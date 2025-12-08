Election Commission Urges Timely Submission of Party Constitutions
The Election Commission has issued a directive to political parties to submit their updated constitutions within 30 days. The move aims to ensure parties adhere to democratic procedures and strengthen the electoral process. The updated documents will be available on the ECI's website for public access.
The Election Commission has issued a directive to all registered political parties, demanding they submit copies of their latest constitutions with all updated amendments within 30 days. This request comes after the discovery that many parties have yet to provide these crucial documents.
The poll authority emphasized the importance of party constitutions, noting that they contain essential information about a party's objectives and the democratic procedures it must follow. Each registered party is required to inform the EC of any changes to their constitution.
According to an EC official, the reminder serves to strengthen the electoral space and ensure transparency. The updated constitutions will be uploaded on the ECI's website for public accessibility.
