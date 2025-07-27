Iran Executes Two MEK Members for Assault on Civil Infrastructure

In a significant development, Iranian authorities executed two members of the Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) for assaults on civilian infrastructure, according to judiciary news outlet Mizan.

Identified as Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, the individuals were central operatives within the MEK. They received the death penalty, a sentence subsequently upheld by Iran's Supreme Court, Mizan reported. These individuals were alleged to have established a secret operational base in Tehran, manufacturing and deploying projectiles at various civilian targets, including homes and service centers. They were also involved in propaganda supporting the MEK.

Charges included 'moharebeh,' an Islamic term implying waging war against God, and membership in a terrorist organization aimed at destabilizing national security. The arrest of Ehsani-Eslamloo in 2022 followed an explosion at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, claimed by the MEK. Once influential, the MEK has opposed the Iranian regime from exile, with its leadership primarily based in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)