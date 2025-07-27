Left Menu

Pune Party Raid: Political Dimensions Uncovered

In Pune, police detained seven individuals during a raid at a party, seizing drugs, liquor, and hookah setups. Among those detained was Pranjal Khewalkar, linked to prominent political figures. The raid, conducted in Kharadi, sparked allegations of political motivations from leaders, urging a deeper investigation.

Pune witnessed significant police action as officials raided an apartment party in Kharadi, seizing drugs, liquor, and hookah setups. Seven individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were detained.

The involvement of Khewalkar, connected to former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's family, has spurred speculation about potential political motives behind the raid.

While opposition figures, like NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, speculate on the raid's motivations, police have committed to further investigations to uncover any political underpinnings.

