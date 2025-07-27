Pune Party Raid: Political Dimensions Uncovered
In Pune, police detained seven individuals during a raid at a party, seizing drugs, liquor, and hookah setups. Among those detained was Pranjal Khewalkar, linked to prominent political figures. The raid, conducted in Kharadi, sparked allegations of political motivations from leaders, urging a deeper investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Pune witnessed significant police action as officials raided an apartment party in Kharadi, seizing drugs, liquor, and hookah setups. Seven individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were detained.
The involvement of Khewalkar, connected to former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's family, has spurred speculation about potential political motives behind the raid.
While opposition figures, like NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, speculate on the raid's motivations, police have committed to further investigations to uncover any political underpinnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pregnant Woman's Road Demand Sparks Political Response in Madhya Pradesh
Political Power Dynamics: Debunking Speculations in Pakistan
Political Firestorm: CM Saini and Mann Clash Over Modi's Foreign Visits
Death Threat Against Chirag Paswan Sparks Political Tension
Political Allegations: Congress, BJP & AAP Locked in Blame Game