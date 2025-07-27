Pune Party Raid: Political Dimensions Uncovered

Pune witnessed significant police action as officials raided an apartment party in Kharadi, seizing drugs, liquor, and hookah setups. Seven individuals, including Pranjal Khewalkar, were detained.

The involvement of Khewalkar, connected to former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse's family, has spurred speculation about potential political motives behind the raid.

While opposition figures, like NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, speculate on the raid's motivations, police have committed to further investigations to uncover any political underpinnings.

