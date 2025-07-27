Left Menu

Russian Defence Claims Mass Downing of Ukrainian Drones

Russian air defence units reportedly downed 291 Ukrainian drones, as announced by the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday. The announcement on Telegram highlighted the destruction of two aircraft bombs and rocket projectiles. Russian warplanes also targeted drone production facilities and control centres in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 14:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

On Sunday, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that its air defence units successfully downed 291 Ukrainian drones. The claim was made via the ministry's official Telegram channel.

The statement further detailed the destruction of two guided aircraft bombs and three projectiles from Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launch systems.

In addition to these defences, Russian warplanes and drones launched strikes on Ukrainian drone production facilities and command centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

