Mid-Air Mishap: Trainer Aircraft Crash Averted Larger Disaster
A trainer aircraft belonging to Redward Aviation Company crashed in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, after colliding with a high voltage power line. The pilot and another occupant were injured but are out of danger. Quick action by locals and police prevented a larger disaster as power supply disruption helped avert further accidents.
- Country:
- India
A trainer aircraft belonging to Redward Aviation Company crashed on Monday evening in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred after the plane struck a 33kV high voltage power line, leading to injuries for both the pilot and another occupant aboard, officials reported.
At approximately 6:25 pm near Amagon fields, two kilometers from the Suktara airstrip on National Highway 44, the aircraft met with its unfortunate fate. However, quick intervention from power company staff, villagers, and police ensured that the injured individuals were promptly rescued and attended to at a private hospital in Barapathar.
Eyewitnesses claim the aircraft's lower part hit the power lines during landing, snapping the line and causing the aircraft to crash. The disruption in power supply from the tripped line ultimately prevented a more severe accident, officials confirmed.
