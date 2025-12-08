Trainer Aircraft Crash in Seoni: Power Line Strikes Put Villages in Darkness

A trainer aircraft owned by Redbird Aviation Company crashed in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, after striking a high voltage power line, according to local officials.

The crash occurred near Amgaon at approximately 6:25 pm, about 2 kilometers from the Suktara airstrip on the Seoni-Nagpur National Highway number 44. The impact caused the power line to snap, resulting in a power outage in the surrounding 80 to 90 villages.

Both the pilot, Ajit Chavda, and another passenger sustained injuries and are being treated at a local hospital, where their condition is reported as stable. Efforts to repair the damaged power lines and restore electricity are currently underway, according to the Madhya Pradesh East Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

