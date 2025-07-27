Tragedy in Sweida: Survivors Speak Out Amid Sectarian Violence

Hatem Radwan found himself in a living nightmare at the Al-Radwan guest house in Sweida, Syria, where a shocking shooting spree unfolded. The attack, which occurred over a week ago, claimed the lives of his relatives and friends. 'I wish I would have died,' the 70-year-old Radwan lamented, reflecting the severity of the incident.

Sectarian violence erupted in Syria's Sweida province, leading to the deaths of hundreds in clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes. Syria's defense ministry on July 22 vowed to investigate the chaos and hold accountable the 'unknown group' reportedly behind these atrocious acts. The authorities have condemned the field executions caught on video, promising thorough probes.

Details of the gruesome violence emerged as videos circulated showing victims, some with gunshot wounds to the chest, at the Al-Radwan guest house. The human toll was echoed by the grieving Saraya family, who lost seven relatives to execution-style killings in Tishreen Square. The Syrian government faces mounting pressure to bring justice to the devastated families.

(With inputs from agencies.)