Delhi Police Nab Key Suspect in Punjab Grenade Attack

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old man, Karanbir, linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organization. The arrest is connected to a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab earlier this year, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Karanbir, also known as Karan, hails from Chananke village in Amritsar. He was apprehended on July 26 from Gurdaspur under the Arms Act, after being identified as a key suspect in the April 7 grenade attack at Quila Lal Singh Police Station in Punjab's Batala. The case is now under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik.

The investigation unfolded following the arrest of another accused, Akashdeep, in Indore on July 22. During his interrogation, Akashdeep admitted involvement in the grenade attack and exposed connections to other BKI associates abroad. Karanbir also disclosed his communication with a BKI handler outside India and confessed to receiving funds for orchestrating terror activities, including the April attack, according to the police.

