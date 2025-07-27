Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Key Suspect in Punjab Grenade Attack

Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old Karanbir, linked to the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. He is accused of participating in a grenade attack on a Punjab police station. The investigation, led by the National Investigation Agency, revealed his connections with BKI operatives abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:05 IST
Delhi Police Nab Key Suspect in Punjab Grenade Attack
Karanbir
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old man, Karanbir, linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organization. The arrest is connected to a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab earlier this year, according to a statement released on Sunday.

Karanbir, also known as Karan, hails from Chananke village in Amritsar. He was apprehended on July 26 from Gurdaspur under the Arms Act, after being identified as a key suspect in the April 7 grenade attack at Quila Lal Singh Police Station in Punjab's Batala. The case is now under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Amit Kaushik.

The investigation unfolded following the arrest of another accused, Akashdeep, in Indore on July 22. During his interrogation, Akashdeep admitted involvement in the grenade attack and exposed connections to other BKI associates abroad. Karanbir also disclosed his communication with a BKI handler outside India and confessed to receiving funds for orchestrating terror activities, including the April attack, according to the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025