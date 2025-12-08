Legacy of Leadership: Honoring Parkash Singh Badal's Impact on Punjab

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, paid heartfelt tributes to his father, the late Parkash Singh Badal, on the leader's 98th birth anniversary. Describing him as a true nationalist, Sukhbir vowed to follow in his father's footsteps and uphold the prestige of Punjab.

Speaking at the event, held after an 'Akhand Path' to honor the former five-time chief minister, Sukhbir emphasized his father's role in improving the livelihood of farmers through innovative schemes. He assured attendees of his commitment to continue his father's legacy and called upon Punjabis to support this endeavor.

The occasion also saw the unveiling of a 12.5-foot statue of Parkash Singh Badal, with notable leaders paying tribute and calling for his birth anniversary to be commemorated as 'Sadbhavana Divas'. Sukhbir announced plans for a museum to further honor his father's life and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)