Political Turmoil as Punjab Congress Suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu

The Punjab Congress has suspended Navjot Kaur Sidhu from its primary membership following contentious comments that led to a political row. Her remark about ''Rs 500 crore for the chief minister's chair'' has ignited a heated debate.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, alleged that the chief minister's post is secured by those who can provide a suitcase of Rs 500 crore. Her comments resulted in backlash, with critics claiming they exposed the 'money bag politics' within the party.

Despite the controversy, Kaur Sidhu clarified that her comments were misinterpreted and emphasized that they, as a couple, do not have the financial means to seek election favors. Her statements have since sparked debates on the ethical conduct of political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)