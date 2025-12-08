Left Menu

Political Turmoil as Punjab Congress Suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, was suspended from Punjab Congress following her controversial remarks about a Rs 500 crore exchange for the chief minister's chair. She claimed no money was demanded but her comments sparked political uproar, drawing criticism from BJP and AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:32 IST
Political Turmoil as Punjab Congress Suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Congress has suspended Navjot Kaur Sidhu from its primary membership following contentious comments that led to a political row. Her remark about ''Rs 500 crore for the chief minister's chair'' has ignited a heated debate.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, alleged that the chief minister's post is secured by those who can provide a suitcase of Rs 500 crore. Her comments resulted in backlash, with critics claiming they exposed the 'money bag politics' within the party.

Despite the controversy, Kaur Sidhu clarified that her comments were misinterpreted and emphasized that they, as a couple, do not have the financial means to seek election favors. Her statements have since sparked debates on the ethical conduct of political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025