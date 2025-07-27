Left Menu

Delhi Police's Finger Print Bureau Achieves ISO Certification

The Finger Print Bureau of Delhi Police has received ISO certification, enhancing its role in collecting scientific evidence. Established in 1983, the bureau uses technology for fingerprint identification, aiding in solving numerous cases. This recognition standardizes its procedures and is expected to boost conviction rates.

The Finger Print Bureau (FPB) of the Delhi Police has achieved a significant milestone by receiving ISO certification from the Quality Control Certification (QCC), officials announced on Sunday.

Founded in 1983 at R K Puram, the bureau is crucial in collecting scientific evidence and matching fingerprints of suspects through tools such as the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFPIS), the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), and the Crime Record Information System (CRIS).

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Devesh Chandra Srivastva, this recognition will improve the quality and legal value of fingerprint evidence, thereby enhancing conviction rates. The FPB holds a vast fingerprint database of over five lakh criminals, aiding all 15 districts and specialized units in Delhi. In collaboration with DCP (Crime) Harsh Indora and FPB Director Sanjay Kumar Jha, the bureau underwent a quality management drive, aligning its work processes with international standards.

