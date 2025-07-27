Controversy Surrounds Kerala Prison Officer Suspension
The Kerala Home Department suspended Deputy Prison Officer Abdul Sathar I, citing gross indiscipline due to his public statements about Govindachamy, a convict who recently escaped from Kannur Central Prison. His comments, which included threats and calls for execution, violated service rules and demoralized the department.
The Kerala Home Department has suspended Deputy Prison Officer Abdul Sathar I following accusations of gross indiscipline. This action stems from revelations Sathar made regarding notorious convict Govindachamy, who recently escaped from the Kannur central prison only to be recaptured shortly thereafter.
Sathar, who served at a special sub-jail in Kottarakara, was removed from duty effective immediately, as announced by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons. The suspension comes after his controversial remarks to a Malayalam TV channel, in which he disclosed that Govindachamy, already serving a life sentence for the 2011 Soumya murder case, had previously threatened his family should he escape jail.
The officer's statements have put the prison department under further scrutiny, raising concerns about procedural violations and causing distress among other officials. Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has ordered a full investigation into the breakout, underscoring the sensitivity of the situation.
