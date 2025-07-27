Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Baramati: Family Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A fatal accident in Baramati resulted in the deaths of Omkar Acharya and his two young daughters after a truck collided with their motorcycle. The truck driver has been apprehended. The incident occurred while Acharya was picking up his daughter from school. Police have taken swift action following the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 22:27 IST
  • India

A tragic accident in Baramati city, Pune district, claimed the lives of a father and his two young daughters when their motorcycle was struck by a truck. The mishap occurred in the Khandoba Nagar area on Sunday morning. 37-year-old Omkar Acharya was accompanied by his daughters, Saee, 10, and Madhura, 4, at the time of the accident.

Acharya was returning home after picking up Saee from school when a truck, attempting to overtake, hit their motorcycle from behind. The impact caused all three to fall off the bike, sustaining severe injuries. Emergency services rushed them to a hospital, but tragically, they were declared dead upon arrival.

The local police have arrested the truck driver, charging him under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. This incident highlights ongoing safety concerns on Indian roads and the devastating effects of reckless driving.

(With inputs from agencies.)

