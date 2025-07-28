Heightened Vigilance: Polish Air Force on Alert

In a swift response to escalating tensions, Polish and allied forces activated their aircraft to safeguard Poland's airspace. The action was prompted by Russian missile strikes targeting the western regions of Ukraine, close to the Polish border, as reported by the Polish armed forces' Operational Command.

As the situation intensified, the Ukrainian Air Force issued warnings of potential Russian missile and drone attacks, resulting in widespread air raid alerts throughout Ukraine at 0130 GMT.

This development highlights the ongoing instability in the region and the proactive measures taken by Poland and its allies to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)