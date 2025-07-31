Mizoram Launches Biometric Enrolment Drive Amid Rising Refugee Numbers

Amid a growing influx of refugees, Mizoram officials have initiated a crucial biometric enrolment drive targeting over 34,000 individuals who fled from Myanmar and Bangladesh. According to authorities, this effort is purely for identification purposes, as fears of deportation loom among the displaced communities.

The administrative gears began turning in Serchhip and Lunglei districts on Wednesday, with Champhai district following suit on Thursday. Vanthangpuia, Serchhip's Nodal Officer for the enrolment exercise, confirmed the commencement of data collection at a local village council house in Chanmari.

This systematic drive, encountering occasional hurdles like poor connectivity, underscores Mizoram's effort to manage a humanitarian situation that has swelled to accommodate thousands fleeing political turmoil and military offensives in their homelands.

(With inputs from agencies.)