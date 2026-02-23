Major Reshuffle in Bangladesh Army Leadership Under New Government

The Bangladesh Army saw a significant leadership reshuffle on Sunday, with the appointment of a new Chief of General Staff (CGS) amidst a broader change in command structure.

This shake-up comes in the wake of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government assuming power on February 17, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. Among the notable shifts, Lieutenant General M Mainur Rahman now serves as the CGS, transitioning from his role as the General Officer Commanding of Army Training and Doctrine Command.

The new appointments, issued by Army Headquarters, affect critical strategic commands and the premier military intelligence agency. As part of the reshuffle, Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hasan has been succeeded by Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman as principal staff officer. Additionally, Major General Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury assumes leadership of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence.

