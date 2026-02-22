Left Menu

Terror Conspiracy Uncovered: Bangladesh Nationals Arrested

Six Bangladesh nationals were apprehended by Delhi Police for allegedly being involved in a terror conspiracy linked to Pakistan's ISI and extremist groups in Bangladesh. The arrest sparked political criticism in Tamil Nadu against the DMK government, questioning the state's response to the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruppur | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police arrested six Bangladesh nationals, accused of participating in a terror conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI and extremist groups in Bangladesh, as reported on Sunday.

The police action, based on specific inputs, saw six individuals taken into custody on Saturday, February 21, with the matter drawing attention amid political criticism.

Senior political figures in Tamil Nadu seized on the arrests to lambaste the DMK government, questioning its previous efforts in maintaining law and order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

